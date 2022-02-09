Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 545,820 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £36.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.27.
Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)
