Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for 2.0% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 63,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $90.68.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

