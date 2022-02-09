StockNews.com Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Sell

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,933,000 after purchasing an additional 361,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.