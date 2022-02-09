StockNews.com Downgrades Lannett (NYSE:LCI) to Sell

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE LCI opened at $0.87 on Monday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lannett will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

