StockNews.com Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

POWI stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.57. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

