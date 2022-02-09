StockNews.com Downgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $231.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.04. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,218 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $3,312,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.