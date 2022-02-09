StockNews.com Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $28.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $718.61. 596,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $773.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.39.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

