StockNews.com Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $613.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

