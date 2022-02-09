StockNews.com Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $260.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

