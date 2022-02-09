StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

TLK stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $101,901,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

