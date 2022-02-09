Stone Run Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Stone Run Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

WTS stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.70. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,881. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.