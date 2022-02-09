Stone Run Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Stone Run Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $22,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $7,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBDC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 20,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,038. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

