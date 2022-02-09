StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,443 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

