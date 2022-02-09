Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.91. Storm Resources shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

