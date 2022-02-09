Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 130,233 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,072,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

SRLN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 42,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,361. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59.

