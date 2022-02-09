Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 13,865 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $157,699,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 902,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 8,255,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

