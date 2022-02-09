Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

