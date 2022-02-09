Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.83.

NYSE SYK traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $260.22. 1,340,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

