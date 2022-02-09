Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.83.

NYSE SYK traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $260.22. 1,340,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.