Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Up 0.8%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.33. 6,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.