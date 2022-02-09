Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The business had revenue of C$40.22 million during the quarter.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.