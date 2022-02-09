Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.