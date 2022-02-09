Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.81. 776,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.04 and a twelve month high of C$74.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

