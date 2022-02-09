SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SXC stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

