Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $19.15. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 21,992 shares changing hands.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

