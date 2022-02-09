Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.0999 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $370,740.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.08 or 0.07284131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00080192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,521,891 coins and its circulating supply is 343,438,424 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.