SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.56. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 165,793 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.