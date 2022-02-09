Superdry (LON:SDRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.56), with a volume of 509631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.52).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.61) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.09).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,521.05). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,348.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,330 shares of company stock worth $2,149,873 over the last three months.

Superdry Company Profile (LON:SDRY)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

