Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
SUPN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
