Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.