Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $54.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

LYFT traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 799,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,703. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $15,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

