SVB Leerink Weighs in on Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

