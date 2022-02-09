SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 192.9% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $17.76 million and $29.90 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00106938 BTC.

SwftCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

