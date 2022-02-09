Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading Up 0.2%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCPU) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,960,000.

