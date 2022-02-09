Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

