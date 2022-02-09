T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after buying an additional 198,269 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19,963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

