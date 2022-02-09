Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.77 million and $38,480.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00017424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.13 or 0.07236417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,109.21 or 1.00276340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006445 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

