Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $83,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.53. 59,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average is $241.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

