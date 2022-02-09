Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) to Issue GBX 1.69 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 112.14 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £695.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

