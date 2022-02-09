Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VRSN stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.63. 7,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,995,145. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

