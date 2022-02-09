Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Invests $849,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 58,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,005. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

