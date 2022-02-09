Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.24. 29,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

