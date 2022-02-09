Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $239.57. 13,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.91. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

