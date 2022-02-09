Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 471.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.