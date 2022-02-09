TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.
TEGNA stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
