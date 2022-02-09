TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in TEGNA by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.