Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $108.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $71.20 and last traded at $71.70. 15,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,179,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.72.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

