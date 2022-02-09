Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Cut to Sell at SEB Equities

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 120 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

TLTZY stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

