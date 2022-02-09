Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $81,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $423.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $354.17 and a 12 month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

