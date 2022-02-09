Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.32 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.67) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.02) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.22) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.14) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.02) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.83 ($3.25).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.64 ($3.03) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

