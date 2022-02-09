TELUS (T) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

TSE:T opened at C$30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$41.73 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

