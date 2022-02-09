Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 1,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.