Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,597,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

